Globe logs improved broadband speeds in more areas in Q3

Globe has once again showcased its commitment to delivering top-tier connectivity solutions across the Philippines, achieving marked improvements in both download and upload speeds in 19 strategic locations in the third quarter of 2023.

“The significant enhancements in our connectivity speeds underline Globe’s unwavering commitment to our customers. As we usher in a digital era, we are steadfast in ensuring that every Filipino enjoys seamless connectivity, propelling the Philippines further into the digital revolution,” Raymond Policarpio Vice President of Globe At Home Brand Management

This impressive feat is validated by Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence® data, which contrasted the speeds with the previous quarter, reaffirming Globe’s dedication to superior service and growth opportunities for its consumers.

The areas that logged significant improvements in download speeds include Candelaria, Quezon, with a whopping 138.38% increase, followed by Poro, Cebu with 111.96%, Mabinay, Negros Oriental with 94.36%, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan with 93.48%, and Lemery, Iloilo rounding out the top five with 69.54%.

Further notable advancements were observed in the following areas: Pinamungahan, Cebu (52.83%), Bontoc, Southern Leyte (33.7%), Abuyog, Leyte (18.63%), San Francisco, Cebu (17.54%), Tubod, Lanao del Norte (11.85%), Santo Tomas, Batangas (10.94%), Sibalom, Antique (9.39%), Badiangan, Iloilo (8.05%), Palompon, Leyte (6.56%), Calauag, Quezon (4.89%), Tanjay City, Negros Oriental (3.61%), Dumangas, Iloilo (2.29%), Mexico, Pampanga (1.66%), and Mandaluyong, Metro Manila (1.13%).

These improvements show gains of Globe’s continuing network builds to elevate customer experience. As of the third quarter of the year, Globe has built 833 new cell sites and upgraded 5,395 mobile sites.

“The significant enhancements in our connectivity speeds underline Globe’s unwavering commitment to our customers. As we usher in a digital era, we are steadfast in ensuring that every Filipino enjoys seamless connectivity, propelling the Philippines further into the digital revolution,” Raymond Policarpio, Vice President of Globe At Home Brand Management,

Globe remains dedicated to its mission, continuously innovating and optimizing to offer unparalleled connectivity and digital solutions. With a clear vision and data-backed performance, the brand reaffirms its leading position, keeping the Philippines interconnected in the digital age.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

*Disclaimer: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data on median download and upload speeds for Q3 2023 in comparison with Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES

GCash supports COMELEC’s Kontra-Bigay campaign

GCash, PasaJob launch GJobs to provide income opportunities through job referrals

Globe sets stage for global leadership via 5G roaming collaborations with 156 partners worldwide