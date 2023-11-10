Swinging Success: CBM 2023 Tees Off for Business in Golf Tournament

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) hosted the 23rd Annual Golf Tournament – Cebu Business Months (CBM) on November 9, 2023, at the esteemed grounds of the Cebu Country Club.

This tournament not only showcases the prowess of the golfers but also serves as a cornerstone for productive business connections and meaningful interactions.

As the CCCI’s longest-running event, CBM intertwines innovation with tradition, showcasing the vibrancy of Cebu’s dynamic business community. The tournament set the stage for a day filled with sportsmanship, networking, and a profound exploration of the central theme, ‘Cebu Ta Bai.’

To kickstart the program, CBM 2023 Tourism Co-Chairman Allen Andre Suarez warmly welcomed distinguished guests and sponsors, acknowledging their unwavering support. This moment resonated with gratitude and unity, setting the tone for what lay ahead.

CBM 2023 Tourism Chairperson Kate Dychangco-Anzani added significance, describing the event as a platform for camaraderie and fostering profound discussions that transcend the confines of boardrooms and onto the golf course.

The ceremonial tee-off took place through a 4-man Scramble led by CCCI Vice President Wendell Ganhinhin, representing President Charles Kenneth Co, joined by CCCI Trustee Karl De Pio, CBM 2023 Co-Chair Niko Basubas, NUSTAR Electronic Gaming VP Michael Krispli, and Aboitiz Power Corp COO Anton Perdices. Their participation infused the event with a shared sense of excitement and commitment to the day’s endeavors.

This year’s tournament witnessed a remarkable comeback with a registration of 320 eager participants, a notable increase from the expected 200, marking an outstanding return after the Chamber’s last golfing tournament in 2019.

Adding to the thrill of the game, an array of enticing prizes worth Php 500,000.00, including hole-in-one rewards, giveaways, and raffles, await participants during the award ceremony scheduled for November 10 at the NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

As the golfing community eagerly anticipates the winners, the event undeniably sets a swinging success for an engaging experience that transcends the greens.

