SUV driver in viral counterflow video summoned by LTO-7.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 19-year-old driver of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) caught counterflowing and hitting a pedestrian here in a viral video will be asked to explain why he shouldn’t face possible legal consequences.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) on Tuesday, November 14, announced they issued a show cause order against the SUV driver.

Incident caught LTO-7 chief’s attention

“The incident, which was caught on camera, reached the attention of Regional Director Glen G. Galario through a Facebook post,” the agency said in a press statement.

He was also set to appear before LTO-7’s office this November 21, the agency added.

A dashcam footage showed a maroon-colored Isuzu Dmax speeding on the opposite lane of Gorordo Avenue in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City has been circulating on social media.

The video showed the SUV hitting a passing pedestrian, a 22-year-old call center agent who sustained minor bruises.

SUV driver identified

The driver was eventually identified as William Fernando Baxter, 19, while the pedestrian was Christine Jorban, based on earlier reports from law enforcers.

Jorban decided not to file a complaint against Baxter, and the two parties settled shortly after the incident on Monday.

On the other hand, Galario reminded motorists not only to observe road safety while driving, But also to always give way to pedestrians on designated pedestrian crosswalks.

