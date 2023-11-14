Samuel Tenio rules Cebu Chess Hub U1950 Rapid tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Non-rated Samuel Tenio shocked veteran and elite woodpushers after topping the recently concluded Cebu Chess Hub U1950 Rapid tournament last Sunday at the GMall of Cebu.

Tenio finished the tournament with 8.0 points to bag the inaugural title of the tournament. He pocketed P5,000 plus a trophy for emerging as champion in the nine-round Swiss system and FIDE-rated tournament.

Tenio defeated Michael Pinar in the crucial final round to wrap up his unprecedented win in the tournament. Tenio was ranked 132nd among 145 woodpushers in the start of the tournament.

Adding weight to Tenio’s win was the presence of foreign players from Belgium, India, and Taiwan.

“First time lang jud naku maka daug sa tournament sa Cebu Chess Hub. Pagdaug naku kang Michael Pinar, naka huna-huna na basin mo champion ko,” said Tenio after the tournament.

“Ang akong daug kang Pinar mao to ang crucial kay si Pinar naa sab 7 points pag dula namu sa final game.”

Tenio defeated Gabriel Gonzales in the opening round, but hit a brick wall in the second round over William Cordova.

However, Tenio bounced back impressively by winning all his last remaining seven matches against Eric Gabriel Guigayoma, Jacob Nash Escario, David Gautheron, Carlos Moreno, Maria Kristina Lavandero, Michael Renz Canonoy, and Pinar.

Arje Villarin and Lemuel Montero placed second and third places, respectively.

On the other hand, four-year-old Frexine Maria Lim took home the youngest player plum, while Maria Kristina Lavandero was the tournament’s top female performer. Bernard Gabriel Paraiso emerged as the best kiddie performer, and Hector Agudo snatched the senior award.

