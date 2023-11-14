Buildrite Cup hoop tourney: 5-Confix, B-Max Bond get win No. 2
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Civil Engineers 5-Confix and Mechanical Engineers B-Max Bond grabbed their second straight wins in their respective brackets in last weekend’s Buildrite Cup of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) at the CPA gym, here.
Both teams now have 2-0 to lead their respective brackets’ team standings.
5-Confix, B-Max Bond win
Civil Engineers 5-Confix winning against Civil Engineers 1-Stopgap, 72-63, in bracket B, while the Mechanical Engineers B-Max Bond routed the Civil Engineers 2-Blockout, 76-55, in bracket A.
Mon Dico of Civil Engineers 5-Confix dropped a double-double game of 28 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Jefferson Canada added 18 markers.
Benedicto’s 25-point game not enough
Meanwhile, Noriko Benedicto spoiled his 25-point game for Civil Engineers 1-Stopgap, so as Dexy Suico’s 12 as their team absorbed their first loss in two games.
On the other hand, Ed Bonphyl Macasling tallied 17 points for Max Bond, while teammates Niel Benedicto and Kyle Esbra added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Blockout remains winless
John Tangapa scored 20 points and Justin Amoguis had 11 as the Civil Engineers 2/Blockout remained winless in two games.
Lastly, the Mechanical Engineers A-Smartbond narrowly defeated the United Architects of the Philippines-DLL-Handyfix 79-74.
This improved Mechanical Engineers A-Smartbond’s record to 1-1 (win-loss), while the United Architects of the Philippines-DLL/Handyfix are winless in two games under bracket B.
Deo, Viejo tow Smartbond to win
Ivan Deo fired 28 points for Smartbond, while teammate Wesley Viejo chipped in 18 points and Carlito Milagroso added 10 in their win.
Handyfix’s Justine Aspacio scored 32, while Darren Morandante had 21 points but their efforts weren’t enough to give their team a win.
