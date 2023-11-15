Honor student from Davao Oriental goes viral for his unique ‘baon’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Student experiences differ from one another in many ways possible. Some are fortunate to have more than just the essentials when heading to school.

While many students have the luxury of choosing snacks and lunches they like, others find themselves adapting to what’s available at home.

HONOR STUDENT'S SECRET SIBUYAS DAHONAN BAWN SA USA KA HONOR STUDENT 🙏WATCH: Jonary Alberca, a grade school teacher from Bagumbayan Elementary School, Lupon Davao Oriental shared on his TikTok account a video of one of his pupils enjoying his food.Unlike some pupils, Jalanie Saripada only ate rice and spring onions.In the video, you can see Jalanie smiling while eating his “baon”.“Bilib ko aning bataa kay walay pili tapos honor student pajud 💖,” reads his caption.The TikTok video has already reached over a million views.Padayon, dong! You are inspiring many people. 💖💖🎥: Jao-Khun/TikTok #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, November 13, 2023

Take for example the story of this honor student from Bagumbayan Elementary School in Lupon, Davao Oriental.

Meet Jalanie Sarpida, the young viral pupil of Jonray Alberca, who shared a compelling video on his TikTok account showing Sarpida’s unique “baon,” the local term for food brought to school for snacks or lunch.

In the video, Alberca asked about Sarpida’s meal, which was rice with soy sauce paired with spring onions.

Alberca asked his student about his snacks wanting to know more than just seeing him enjoy his simple meal.

“Wa ko kaluto sir kay dugay ko ni mata,” responded Sarpida. (I wasn’t able to cook sir because I woke up late.)

Moved by Sarpida’s situation, Alberca reassured him that his meal was still good.

He also shared a little about the kid.

“Sanay na siya din kumain ng ganun since kindergarten pa siya…honor student siya ta’s both parents niya ay farmers…sometimes naglalakad siya mga 4-5 kilometers going to school if hindi siya mahatid or sundo sa kanyang parents po,” shared Alberca, shedding light on Sarpida’s resilience.

(He is used to eat like that since he was in kindergarten.. he is an honor student and both his parents are farmers..sometimes, he walks 405 kilometers to school if he can’t be brought or picked up by his parents.)

The TikTok video has resonated deeply, amassing over a million views, and shedding light on the daily challenges faced by resilient students like Sarpida.

Here are some of the netizens’ comments:

Sarpida’s story just highlights the need for us to appreciate the things we have now.

So, what was your ‘baon’ when you were in school?

Share them with us on the comment section below.

/bmjo

