A Tantalizing Sneak Peek at The Bellevue Resort’s Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine

On the evening of November 8, 2023, CDN Digital had the pleasure of experiencing a culinary revelation at The Bellevue Resort—a sneak peek into Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine.

The restaurant stands as a beacon of innovation and tradition, inviting guests to explore the depths and heights of Filipino cuisine, reimagined and reborn.

Lamian, a playful take on the Bisayan word “lami,” meaning delicious, perfectly encapsulates the essence of this new dining venture. It’s where tradition meets innovation, culminating in a gastronomic experience that tantalizes the senses and pays homage to the rich tapestry of Filipino flavors.

The exclusive preview dinner showcased a four-course meal that exemplified Lamian’s culinary ethos. Each dish was a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship and inventive spirit of Executive Chef Paul Tan and his team.

The Culinary Journey

Soup: Monggo

The humble monggo (mung bean) is transformed into a luxurious, velvety puree in this soup, enhanced with delicate tilapia flakes and served alongside comforting flatbread. This reinterpretation of a classic Filipino dish highlights the versatility and richness of local ingredients.

Main Course

Bacon Kare-Kare: This dish offers a contemporary twist on the traditional Kare-Kare. It features a generous slab of bacon paired with native vegetables and smothered in a rich, flavorful peanut sauce.

Maya Maya: A beautifully cooked red snapper is the star of this dish. It’s accompanied by a smooth sweet potato mash and infused with the exotic flavors of coconut and lemongrass, creating a harmonious blend of sweet and savory elements.

Arroz Caldo “Risotto”: This innovative fusion combines the comfort of Filipino Arroz Caldo with the creamy, indulgent texture of Italian risotto. Enriched with chicken, ginger, and clamansi, this dish is a culinary masterpiece, bridging two distinct culinary worlds.

Dessert: Salted Egg Cheesecake

The Salted Egg Cheesecake at Lamian offers a bold and unique flavor profile to conclude the meal. Combining the richness of salted egg with the indulgence of burnt cheesecake and finishing with a drizzle of soy caramel, this dessert skillfully balances sweet, salty, and umami flavors, providing a memorable end to a remarkable dining experience.

The Vision Behind the Cuisine

According to Paul Tan, the man behind the culinary innovation at Lamian, “At Lamian, we’re redefining what Filipino cuisine can be. By drawing influences from Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, and American culinary traditions, we are creating something familiar yet distinctly new. We are pushing the boundaries with new flavor profiles, staying true to our roots while exploring what Filipino cuisine could evolve into,” Chef Tan explained.

He invited all food enthusiasts, “We want to reintroduce Filipino food, influenced by its historical interactions with other cuisines. Lamian is about rediscovering and celebrating the diversity and richness of our culinary heritage.”

Looking Ahead

As we eagerly anticipate the official opening of Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine on November 25, 2023, it’s clear that this is more than just a restaurant. It’s a movement. Lamian celebrates the flavors of our heritage and reimagines them, transcending past, present, and future. With this, the restaurant stands as a beacon of innovation and tradition, inviting guests to explore the depths and heights of Filipino cuisine, reimagined and reborn.

For more information and reservations, you can connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

