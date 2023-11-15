Waiter stabs ex-girlfriend who refused to take him back

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 15,2023 - 03:18 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A waiter will be spending some time in jail after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend who refused his offer to get back together in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The incident took place in Sitio Little Baguio, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, November 14, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Mart Adrian Devibar, a waiter at a hotel in Cebu City and a resident of Sitio Camanse of said barangay.

Initial investigation revealed that at around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, the suspect went to the victim’s boarding house to talk about getting back together.

Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station, told CDN Digital that Devibar went to the victim’s house after he learned that she had a new lover.

The couple was reportedly together for 7 years and had a two-year-old daughter before they parted ways a month ago.

The victim was identified as Jonah Lareta Gentapa, 25, who worked as a janitress.

The waiter allegedly tried to convince his ex-girlfriend to rekindle their relationship but the woman refused to entertain his visit.

When Gentapa declined to see him, the suspect allegedly forcibly kicked the front door open.

Once inside the house, the two engaged in a fight.

Taneo said that Devibar saw a kitchen knife nearby grabbed it and stabbed the victim’s throat.

After seeing the woman collapse on the ground, the waiter suspect then tried to slash his wrist with the same knife.

Taneo disclosed that Devibar wanted to take his own life after seeing what he had done.

However, neighbors and responding barangay tanods managed to grab the knife from the suspect and restrained him.

Emergency personnel then brought Gentapa to the Cebu City Medical Center for immediate medical treatment.

As of this writing, the victim has recovered from her injuries and was discharged from the hospital at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15.

Meanwhile, the waiter suspect was arrested at the scene and brought to the Mambaling Police Station where he was detained.

According to Taneo, Devibar will most likely face charges of frustrated homicide.

He added that after the incident, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter was placed under the care of the victim’s mother.

