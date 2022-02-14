Valentine’s Day gone awry: ‘Jealous’ man shoots wife in San Fernando town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was a bloody Valentine’s Day for a couple from San Fernando town in southern Cebu when the husband was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife.

Police in San Fernando confirmed that they arrested a certain Joel Rebucias dela Cruz, 47, for shooting his spouse, Margie Calunsag-dela Cruz, 38, on Monday dawn, February 14.

Desk officer Police Staff Sergeant Randy Jakosalem, in a phone interview, said the incident between the married couple stemmed from jealousy.

It happened inside the dela Cruzes’ residence in Sitio Upper Tonggo, Barangay Tonggo, San Fernando.

Citing findings from their investigators, the dela Cruzes got into an argument when the husband reportedly discovered his wife chatting with a stranger through social media.

The altercation escalated when Joel, a construction worker, allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Margie twice.

Margie was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she is currently confined and being treated for her gunshot wounds.

Police will be charging her husband, who is now detained inside the San Fernando Police Station, with frustrated parricide.

