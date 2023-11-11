Jealous ex-boyfriend, 19, pushes girl into blackboard, parents to file charges

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 11,2023 - 11:57 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fistfight broke out inside a high school in Mandaue City after a Grade 11 student allegedly pushed his minor ex-girlfriend into a blackboard on Monday, November 6, 2023.

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, the school principal said that the incident took place at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday after the flag ceremony.

Classroom fight

The principal, Rene Petancio, said that the fight broke out shortly after the students entered their classroom while the teacher was not in the room yet.

He said that a 19-year-old boy suddenly grabbed his ex-girlfriend, who is 17-years-old, and pushed her head into a blackboard in front of their other classmates.

After this, another male, classmate who was watching by the side, punched the assailant to get back at what he did to the girl. The two students then engaged in a fistfight.

Jealous ex-boyfriend cause of fight

The incident was captured in a video that was posted online.

Petancio said that after they learned of the incident, the students were called into the Senior High Coordinator’s Office where they were interviewed individually. He added that the parents were also called.

According to Petancio, they found out that the cause of the fight was jealousy of the girl’s ex-boyfriend. The other involved student, he clarified, was not aware of the two’s relationship and only wanted to get revenge for his classmate.

Petancio said that as part of their disciplinary action as punishment for the violence committed, they would be scheduling another meeting with the 19-year-old student to talk about his suspension.

He said that the student had not gone back to school since the incident while the female victim continued to attend her classes.

Victim’s father to file police complaint

In a seperate interview with the victim’s father, he said that even after he agreed to settle, he still planned to file a police complaint against the male student for what he did to his daughter.

He said that they would be sending the minor for a medical examination to make sure that she did not suffer major internal injuries.

The father also said that his daughter told him that the ex-boyfriend allegedly got jealous after she posted a picture with a boy on the background on her social media.

