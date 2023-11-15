Vitor of Bohol to fight Korean boxer for WBO Oriental super feather belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s top prospects, Virgel “Valiente” Vitor, is out to reclaim his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” on December 28, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Vitor will face Korean Tae Sun Kim to mark his first fight in four months following his loss to Japanese Toshihiro Suzuki in his first bout in Japan last August 24.

Vitor loses title due to inactivity

Vitor lost his WBO Oriental super featherweight title due to inactivity. He bagged this regional WBO title back in December 2022 when he knocked out another Korean foe, Dong Kwan Lee, (17-5-2, 8KOs) in the second round at the Calape Sports Center in Calape, Bohol.

The 26-year-old Vitor of Tagbilaran City was on an eight-bout winning streak before he lost to Suzuki via an eight-round split decision.

He currently holds a record of 21 win, 14 knockouts, and 3 defeats.

Vitor to go up against Korean

This time, Vitor takes on another Korean prospect in Kim who has a record of 11 wins with eight knockouts, one defeat, and two draws.

Despite having a younger record than Lee, Kim is a long-reigning South Korean super featherweight champion. His only defeat came from compatriot Yeong Min Kim in 2018 during his early days in the pro boxing scene.

Korean Kim

Kim have also experienced fighting abroad, particularly in Bangkok, Thailand where he scored a sixth round technical knockout against French Giuliano Fantone last July.

Vitor and Kim will battle for 12 rounds for the WBO regional title which serves as the co-main event of the IBF minimumweight world title eliminator between PMI’s Jake Amparo and former world champion Pedro Taduran.

