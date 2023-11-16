AMCS Group Expands Global Footprint and Commitment to Sustainability with the Opening of New Office in Cebu

Cebu City – 14 November, 2023: AMCS, a leading global supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, resource and recycling industries today announced the opening of its new office based in the Philippines at the Cebu Business Park. The move brings together 139 current team members while the company recruits additional new talent to meet the demands of the company’s growth.

AMCS Group’s new office in Cebu is poised to make significant contributions to the region, further solidifying the company’s position as a global leader in technical services and innovation.

The office will serve as a Centre of Excellence in technical services, dedicated to supporting our global teams and customers. The inauguration of this significant milestone was attended by Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS Group, Ambassador William Carlos, Irish Ambassador in the Philippines and Hon. Raymond Alvin Garcia, Vice Mayor of the City of Cebu.

Jimmy Martin, CEO, AMCS Group, expressed his excitement about the expansion and said, “The establishment of our new office in Cebu marks an exciting chapter in our journey. It is a testament to our continuous commitment to expanding our global footprint and enhancing the services we offer to our valued customers. At AMCS, we pride ourselves on our vibrant company culture, which fosters innovation, collaboration, and a shared passion for sustainability. Our office in Cebu represents the convergence of these values. With a current workforce of 139 team members and a growing presence, we look forward to collaborating with local universities to provide internship and graduate opportunities, nurturing local talent while advancing our industry-leading solutions. This expansion aligns with our sustainability goals and strengthens our mission to contribute to a greener, more sustainable world.”

Ambassador H.E. William Carlos, Irish Ambassador to the Philippines, highlighted the significance of the business relationship in between Ireland and the Philippines, saying, “The opening of AMCS Group’s office in Cebu is a testament to the strong economic cooperation and partnership between our two nations. This expansion further enhances our economic ties and promotes bilateral trade, fostering an environment of shared growth and prosperity. We are confident that this development will not only elevate economic cooperation but also create more opportunities for cultural exchange and understanding between our countries.”

Hon. Raymond Alvin Garcia, Vice Mayor of the City of Cebu, celebrated AMCS Group’s dedication to innovation and technological excellence, saying: “The City of Cebu has always been at the forefront of technological advancement and innovation. AMCS Group’s investment in our city is a testament to our commitment to embracing state-of-the-art technologies. This expansion not only positions Cebu as a hub for high-tech solutions but also promises significant economic growth, bringing new opportunities and a brighter future to our residents. We welcome this investment with open arms and look forward to a strong partnership with AMCS Group in shaping the future of our city”.

