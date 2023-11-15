LOOK: Routes of solemn foot procession, Walk with Jesus, and Walk with Mary

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital | November 15,2023 - 10:41 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The route of the solemn foot procession and other processions for the Fiesta Señor has been released on November 15, 2023.

The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu released these routes in a press conference on Wednesday, November 15.

The solemn foot procession, which will be held January 20, 2024, will be a 6.44-kilometer walk starting and ending at the Basilica.

Walk with Jesus

The Walk with Jesus, which will be held on January 11, 2024, will be a 2.4 kilometer procession starting at Fuente Osmeña going to the Basilica.

Walk With Mary

The Penitential Walk with Mary, meanwhile, is a 5.7-kilometer walk that will begin at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe going to the Basilica. It will be held on January 19, 2024.

