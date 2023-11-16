Claudine Barretto says friendship with Raymart Santiago ‘unlikely’ due to his current partner

Claudine Barretto said that she and her former husband Raymart Santiago are unlikely to become friends because of his current partner, whom she described as someone who is “not a good influence” on the actor.

Barretto said that she and Santiago are still going through the process of annulment, after she was asked about their relationship during a media conference for her TV series “Lovers/Liars” on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

“Sa mediation lang kami nagkita pero hindi kami nakakapag-usap,” Barretto told the members of the press, as reported by Bandera. (We only saw each other during the mediation but we did not talk.)

“Dati oo, [merong chance to be friends with Raymart] pero siguro sa bagong relationship niya, hindi possible kasi hindi magandang influence sa kanya compared sa isa dati,” she added, opting not to name anyone.

(Before, there was a chance for us to be friends, but with his new relationship now, it’s not possible. She’s not a good influence on him, unlike his previous partner.)

Santiago’s most recent confirmed relationship was with actress Jodi Sta. Maria, which prompted the press to ask Barretto if she was referring to the “Unbreak My Heart” star.

“Wala akong sinasabi (I did not name anyone),” Barretto replied, saying she would give no further details on the matter because they are already undergoing legal process.

“Lalabas at lalabas din ‘yon soon, very soon,” Barretto declared, adding she will be holding a press conference for that. “Hindi rin naman matagal, malalaman niyo rin.” (It will come out very soon. You’ll know about it.)

Barretto was also asked during the interview: “Mahirap ka bang mahalin?” (Is it hard to love you?)

“Actually, hindi. Sabi ko nga, hindi ko alam kung bakit hindi nagwork ‘yung marriage ko because hindi ako asawa na nagger; masaya akong asawa, mabuti akong asawa,” she said, noting how she’s still “traumatized” from her previous marriage.

(Actually, no. I also wonder why my marriage did not work out since I was not a nagger wife. I was a happy and good wife.)

Barretto and Santiago were married twice: first in May 2004 and then in March 2006. The former couple was seen together last May after they attended the graduation and recognition ceremonies of their children Sabina and Santino.

Barretto said in a May interview that she has not dated anyone for the past 11 years and that she

she does not want to remarry.Meanwhile, Santiago confirmed his relationship with Sta. Maria in 2020.

