Cebu Daily Newscast: Pagasa: Low-pressure area still has little chance of developing into a storm

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The low-pressure area (LPA) east of northeastern Mindanao still has little chance of developing into a storm on Thursday, November 16, 2023, according to the latest Pagasa report.

In a public weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Pagasa said the LPA remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 1,220 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

“Itong low-pressure area na ito, sa ngayon, ay mas bumaba ang tsansa na magiging bagyo sa mga susunod na mga oras. Inaasahan natin na mananatiling mababa yung tsansa nito na magiging bagyo within the next 48 hours,” weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo said in his report.

Del Mundo said the LPA is expected to enter the PAR in the next 24 hours.

Wet weather is expected in Cebu starting Thursday, November 16, until the weekend due to the presence of a shear line.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the wet weather Cebu experienced on Thursday was brought about by the shear line that currently affects several parts of the country.

Residents are advised to bring out their umbrellas.

“Shear line is a type of weather system where cold and warm winds converge. As a result, we will be expecting light to moderate with occasional heavy rains,” Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan, said in Cebuano.

Two gunmen shot dead two passengers on a bus while in transit in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Carranglan Municipal Police Station.

Police said the bus was traveling through the mountainous part of Barangay Minuli when the two unidentified assailants suddenly approached the unnamed passengers seated in the front.

And the crowd went wild!

Miss Universe Philippines bet Michelle Dee is not yet done with her many surprises for this year’s pageant.

During the Miss Universe Preliminary competition held in El Salvador, this morena beauty wowed the crowd as she strayed away from the usual introduction.

Michelle is making her mark early on in the competition by using “Filipinas” instead of Philippines.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City prepares for possible weather disturbance this week

Tropical Depression weakens into low-pressure area

Low-pressure area outside PAR may still re intensify this weekend

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP