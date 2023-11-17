Global Tech Leader AMCS Expands to Cebu City

Global technology leader for the environmental, utilities, resource and recycling industries, Advanced Manufacturing Control Systems Limited (AMCS) expands to the Philippines with the opening of its new office at Latitude Corporate Center, Cebu Business Park.

At AMCS, we pride ourselves on our vibrant company culture, which fosters innovation, collaboration, and a shared passion for sustainability. Our office in Cebu represents the convergence of these values. Jimmy Martin AMCS Group CEO

Marked as a hub for excellence in technical services, AMCS in Cebu features a strong workforce of 139 employees committed to serving customers by reducing their operating costs, boosting asset utilisation, optimising margins, driving sustainability, and improving customer service.

Among the honoured guests of the office’s inauguration were Ambassador William Carlos, Irish Ambassador in the Philippines, and Hon. Raymond Alvin Garcia, Acting Mayor of the City of Cebu.

Ambassador H.E. William Carlos, Irish Ambassador to the Philippines, said, “The inauguration of AMCS Group’s office in Cebu is a testament to the strong economic cooperation and partnership between our two nations. This expansion enhances our economic ties and promotes bilateral trade, fostering an environment of shared growth and prosperity. We are confident that this development will create more opportunities for cultural exchange and understanding between our countries.”

“This expansion not only positions Cebu as a hub for high-tech solutions but also promises significant economic growth, bringing new opportunities and a brighter future to our residents. We welcome this investment with open arms and look forward to a strong partnership with AMCS Group in shaping the future of our city.” Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymund Alvin Garcia mentioned.

The 2,169.98 square meter office features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, collaborative workstations, modern conference rooms, locker areas, restrooms, shower rooms, a sleek pantry and a spacious dining area.

As part of AMCS Group’s commitment to serving its global customer base and contributing to the economic growth of Cebu, the company is actively hiring several job positions in their software development team. Please click here to view available job positions.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORY

AMCS Group Expands Global Footprint and Commitment to Sustainability with the Opening of New Office in Cebu