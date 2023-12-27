AppleOne’s hospitality arm eyes expansion in Visayas and Mindanao

AppleOne Properties Inc. (API) is charting a bold course for its hospitality arm, eyeing expansive growth in the Visayas and Mindanao. This move aims to amplify the company’s position as a trusted hospitality and tourism brand in the region.

In an exclusive interview with Samantha Manigsaca, Asset Manager for Hotels at AppleOne Group, she recently shared insights into API hospitality arm’s ambitious plans and evolving strategies for the upcoming year.

Strategic Partnerships

AppleOne Properties Inc. is setting its sights on partnerships with international brands for both residential and mixed-use developments, not just in their established base in Cebu but also branching out into Mindanao.

“We see a lot of potential in Mindanao. We are looking at a couple of cities and towns because I think Mindanao is a hidden gem I would really say. The moment we know about Mindanao it’s always an area that you fear of and all that. But when you go there, it’s like you’re in a different country. So we’re really looking at that hidden gem. And since my dad is originally from Mindanao, it is nice to go back. These areas of the Philippines are extremely like the best places to be for tourism. With the growth and the comeback after the pandemic, we are looking at right now partnering with global brands and catering to the demands of the local and the international market as well,” Manigsaca explained, underscoring the company’s commitment to unique properties.

Catering to the Evolving Needs

With a keen eye on the preferences of millennial travelers, API’s properties, like Sheraton, are designed to offer the best of both worlds for business and leisure.

Manigsaca emphasized the importance of Filipino warmth and hospitality, which is evident from the moment guests step into their properties. Whether families, couples, or business travelers, AppleOne Properties Inc. is focused on personalizing experiences, a strategy that sets them apart in a crowded market of hospitality and tourism.

“Actually a majority of the travelers are really like the millennials. If you have visited Sheraton, being there is like you get to have the best of both worlds whether for business or leisure. Families and even couples, it’s really catering to the needs of what they want. We ensure that we get to cater what they need from us. Also, it’s really the guest preferences that we always look at now since there are a lot of hotels around,” Manigsaca elaborated.

Expanding Horizons

Looking ahead, AppleOne Properties Inc. is excited about their upcoming projects, including the groundbreaking JW Marriott. With plans to launch new ventures in Visayas, including Panglao Island Bohol, and several locations in Mindanao by 2025, the company is committed to unveiling the hidden gems of these regions.

“After the groundbreaking of JW Marriott, we continue to work with different international brands. Although it’s not yet out there, we are to launch by next year or 2025 a couple of projects in Visayas and Mindanao. So we’re going out of Cebu.” Manigsaca said.

Commitment to Sustainable

Sustainability is a growing focus for API. Beyond green initiatives, the company prides itself on employing locals, particularly in their Sheraton property. This approach not only supports the local economy but also helps in nurturing and developing local talent.

According to Manigsaca, “Slowly, slowly we’re leaning into it. That’s the key to current growth. We’re getting there. Sustainability is not only about green initiatives. Majority of our employees in Sheraton, for example, are locals. As much as possible, we hire locals. Except the top management. But the majority are locals of Lapu-Lapu. Which I would say I’m very proud of. Because I believe it’s a huge help for individuals and people to be developed. Like, there’s a lot of potential in Cebuanos. So, we take the opportunity to develop them.”

RGM’s (Ray. G. Manigsaca) Vision as President and CEO of API

While we know that Metro Manila is the economic powerhouse of the country, we aim to bring economic growth and development in the regions by bringing multi-awarded, globally-competitive, mixed-use, hospitality, healthcare, residential, and commercial spaces and brands in key business and growth centers outside Metro Manila. Our vision remains to be to build better living communities as a globally recognized and trusted developer that continues to inspire through innovation, best practices, and excellence, combined with our commitment for passion and compassion in everything we do. And AppleOne aims to be at the forefront of the tourism industry’s growth in Cebu and neighboring provinces.

As API prepares to expand its hospitality arm into new regions, the company remains committed to its core values of creating unique experiences, personalizing guest interactions, and sustainable growth. With these ambitious plans, API’s hospitality arm is poised to redefine hospitality in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, bringing world-class services and a touch of local charm to an ever-evolving market.

