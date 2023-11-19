What are you investing in?

Whenever I give my dog “Bruce” some table food, he gobbles it up right away. But when I give him a bone with some meat, he carries it with him, and buries it on the ground, “for the rainy day,” I suppose, but I often wonder: Does he remember where he buried it at all?

—————-

In today’s Gospel (Matthew 25:14-30), Jesus tells us in the parable of the talents about a man who dug a hole and buried his master’s money instead of trading it, so that it could earn some interest. Out of anger, the master ordered the “useless servant” to be thrown out into the darkness outside.

—————-

“So out of fear I went off and buried your talent in the ground.” Fear is the single biggest reason, but should not be an excuse for us, not to do our best to utilize and maximize whatever time, talents, or treasures that were given to us by God.

—————-

Segurista ka ba? The lesson in this parable is not so much against playing safe, as against being plain selfish. And so it is that there are people who do not let go of their time, talents, or treasures because they want to save and spend them all for themselves.

—————-

There are some people who are good at financial investments. Maybe you are one of them? But how about other investments that are not profitable and not productive in the eyes of this world? Are you willing to invest your time, talents, and treasures in the good, true, and right? Are you willing to risk something or someone that may not seem beneficial in the here and now, but may be the best investment in the end?

—————-

Are you willing to invest in God? For some, investing in God is a useless investment because: He is just somewhere out there; He is a kill-joy who has many restrictions; He is just an opium for the weaklings; He is not just; He allows bad people to prosper and good people to suffer; almighty money is better that Almighty God.

—————-

Are you willing to invest in people? For some, investing in people is not a good investment because people are risky; people are unpredictable; people are a burden; people have no loyalty; people are manipulative and demanding; better to love things and use people.

—————-

Are you willing to invest in love itself? Some people don’t want to invest in love because love hurts; love is fleeting; love ends; love demands sacrifice; love is foolish; love is a losing proposition; love is a bad investment; love is complicated and useless.

—————-

We bring nothing with us when we leave this world, except the love we shared when we were still alive. May God bless and prosper the work of our hands, yes, but more so, increase the love in our hearts.

—————-

Last Wednesday, Nov. 15, Dr. Jonathan Lumicday extracted the porta-catheter that was implanted in me five years ago for my chemotherapy sessions. My oncologist Dr. Gerry Cornelio said I am five years cancer-free, so it was time to let it go. Thank you, Lord. Thank you dear friends for your prayers. And thank you dear friends in the medical field for your help and care. Maraming salamat po.

—————-

Think about this: “The best and the most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched. They must be felt by the heart.” (Helen Keller)

—————-

A moment with the Lord.

Lord, help us to invest in You, in people, and in love itself, for these are true and lasting investments that really matter now, and in the end. Amen.

—————-

momentswithfrjerry@gmail.com

