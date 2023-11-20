Cebu weather: Rainy Monday due to shear line

CEBU, Philippines—Cebu’s weather on Monday, November 20, 2023, is expected to be rainy due to a shear line affecting most of the Visayas.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said latest satellite images show that a shear line is affecting majority of the Visayas and parts of southern Luzon on Monday.

This said shear line will bring rains in the Visayas, including Cebu, and parts of southern Luzon

What is shear line?

“Itong shear line ay bangaan ng mainit at malamig na hangin. Dahil sa magkaibang temperatura ay nagkakaroon tayo ng mga kaulapan at ito ay nagdadala ng pag ulan,” Badrina said in his report.

(A shear line is when cold and warm air meet. Because of the difference of the temperatures, it will be cloudy and this will bring rain.)

He said there is no more low-pressure area (LPA) that is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (LPA).

Heavy rainfall warning

A heavy rainfall warning was issued by Pagasa in these following areas due to the shear line:

RED WARNING LEVEL:

Eastern Samar

Samar

YELLOW WARNING LEVEL:

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu (San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Naga City, Minglanilla, Talisay City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, and Carmen)

As Cebu’s weather will be rainy, temperature will range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Northeast monsoon

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, or hanging amihan, is also affecting most parts of Luzon.

The characteristics of a northeast monsoon is isolated rain and thunderstorms, Badrina said.

