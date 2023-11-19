LTO: Some of the 24M unregistered vehicles in PH belong to gov’t agencies

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, revealed that some of the over 24 million unregistered vehicles in the country have previously been registered under different government agencies.

“We have around 24.7 million delinquent vehicles and some of them are registered under various government agencies,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said.

Delinquent motor vehicles are those whose owners have failed or intentionally refused to have their vehicles registered with the LTO.

In response, Mendoza has appealed for the help of government agencies for the renewal of the registration of delinquent vehicles under their respective offices.

The LTO official said that he has ordered the various state institutions to come up with a consolidated list of delinquent vehicles previously registered under the name of their respective departments to determine which of them are no longer in use and which are still in use but with expired registration.

“I hope that we can help each other because this is about the safety of road users in our country,” he added.

Last week, Mendoza revealed that approximately 65 percent of the country’s motor vehicles are categorized as “delinquent.”

He also said that unregistered vehicles are “threats to road safety” because they might have failed or have not undergone certain road safety tests.

The data also indicated that the government has incurred a loss of roughly P37 billion due to outstanding payments from 24.7 million vehicles that have remained unregistered for a minimum of one year.

