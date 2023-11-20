Vice Ganda banters with netizens over Miss Universe post

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Vice Ganda is always on point when it comes to making her followers and fans laugh through her replies in the comment section.

Vice posted on her Facebook account a status about how she should be entertained in this year’s Miss Universe coronation night because she woke up early for it.

And on the comment section of that post, it was wild!

Netizens were quick to send in their comments and to everyone’s surprise, Vice was able to answer some of the comments in a true Vice Ganda fashion.

She also poked fun at the final question with her answer.

“#MissUniverse Q&A: If you could live 1 year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?

Quing henang tanong yan!!! Bakit ka titira sa sapatos ng isang taon!!! Pano ka magkakasya dun! At ang baho dun! Cheretz!” she posted on her Facebook.

So, how was your Miss Universe experience?

