Wish: A Magical Premier at SM Cinema

Disney and SM Cinema brings to Cebuanos the action-adventure animation film “Wish,” a movie commemorating Walt Disney Studios’ 100th anniversary.

Buy your tickets at https://bit.ly/WishAtSMCinema, via the cinema app (Play Store) (App Store), or at any SM Cinema ticket booths.

On November 19, select Cebuano personalities, bloggers, media, content creators, and influencers gather at the Large Screen Cinema of SM Seaside City Cebu for a special advance screening of “Wish.”

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Asha’s courage and determination, she is able to reconnect humans with the power of wish-making.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”).

