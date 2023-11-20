Not all barley juice are created equal

Barley juice, a nutrient-dense drink which comes from barley plants, is oftentimes referred to as the “super food of the 21st century” because of its wonderful benefits to the body.

But not all barley are created equal.

Unlike other similarly manufactured commercial barleys on the market, JC Organic Barley juice comes from barley plants sourced from New Zealand, which is known for its top-quality soil and unpolluted environment.

JC Organic Barley carries the “Assure Quality Seal” from the organic approving body of the government of New Zealand, a guarantee that you are getting legitimate and authentic organic barley product.

Quality organic barley is harvested fresh and the organic soil from which JC organic barley is harvested from has not seen any chemicals or pesticides in the last 30 years.

JC Organic Barley also uses stevia, a natural sweetener that enhances the quality of the product, thus eliminating the bitter taste. It has zero calories and zero carbs and is safe even for those who suffer from diabetes or have high sugar levels.

JC Organic Barley contains every nutrient necessary for survival, including proteins, all eight essential amino acids, highly alkalizing minerals, and a whole range of vitamins.

It reduces the risk of heart problems, lower blood cholesterol and blood glucose level, promotes healthy digestive system, helps fight formation of gallstones, reduces anemia and fatigue, promotes production of hemoglobin, and promotes weight loss.

RELATED STORIES

Dingdong Dantes is the newest face of JC Organic Barley

JC Organic Barley from New Zealand expands distribution in Malaysia

JC celebrates grand opening of new shop in Switzerland with strong sales of Barley products

High demand for JC Organic Barley products leads to JC’s new shop in Canada