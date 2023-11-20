Titan and Permacoat earn slot in CABC semis, face off slated on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Titan and Permacoat will lock horns in the semifinals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2023 after beating their respective foes last Sunday at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Titan finished the elimination round with three wins and two defeats. Their last win was against Virtuoso, 75-67. This put Titan at the No.2 spot, earning them a twice-to-beat advantage.

Meanwhile, Permacoat narrowly defeated Knoxout, 76-71, to grab the No. 3 spot in the final four, which sets them in a semifinals clash against Titan.

During their game on Sunday, Jomar Watin topscored Titan with his 13-point outing paired with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Kimboy Marilao scored 12 points with six boards to aid Watin in their win.

Wilfred Lastimosa spoiled his 17-point game for Virtuoso which was eliminated from the tournament. Michael Judita added 14 points and Airo James Alob had 12 points in their losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Permacoat’s Miggy Aparri and Gerald Lentorio tandemned in beating Knoxout with their double-double games.

Aparri had 16 points with 10 rebounds, while Lentorio tallied 13 points with 12 boards to lead their team in clinching the No. 3 spot in the semifinals.

Philip Alegado added 15 points for Permacoat, while Darren Morandante spoiled his 22-point game, so as Carlos Baltar Jr.’s double-double game of 11 points and 11 rebounds for Knoxout which still made it into the semifinals as the No. 4 seed.

They will face the top-seeded and unbeaten Nation Paints (5-0) in the semifinals on Sunday, November 26.

