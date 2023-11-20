Cebu Daily Newscast: Earthquake rocks Samar, tremors felt in Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, November 20, 2023.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked several parts of the Visayas on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), in its latest earthquake bulletin, said the quake occurred at 12:57 p.m.

Its epicenter was located 16 kilometers southeast of Calbiga in Samar, with a depth of 77 kilometers.

Phivolcs also recorded Instrumental Intensity V in Catbalogan City in Samar, and Intensity IV in the town of Palo in the neighboring province of Leyte.

Classes have been suspended in some parts of Cebu on Monday, November 20, 2023, due to the weather and other reasons.

The towns of Asturias, Balamban, Tuburan, and Cordova have announced class suspensions due to the rainfall warning issued by Pagasa early Monday.

Pagasa said on Monday morning that a shear line is expected to bring rain over parts of the Visayas.

Cebu’s weather on Monday, November 20, 2023, is expected to be rainy due to a shear line affecting most of the Visayas.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said latest satellite images show that a shear line is affecting majority of the Visayas and parts of southern Luzon on Monday.

This said shear line will bring rains in the Visayas, including Cebu, and parts of southern Luzon

Michelle Dee admitted being disappointed over her failure to advance to the Miss Universe 2023 question-and-answer portions, but that she’s nonetheless thankful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the global pageant.

During an interview on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel last Sunday, Nov. 19, Dee said she prepared for a “whole year” to make sure her performance in the pageant — particularly the question-and-answer portion — was smooth sailing, only to bow out after making it to the Top 10.

