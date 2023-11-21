Sunny weather in Cebu expected on Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After days of cloudy skies and rains, Cebu will be waking up to a sunny weather this Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Weather in the entire Cebu will improve by Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) forecasted.

The shear line will continue to bring cloudy skies and light to moderate rains on Tuesday, November 21, said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

“Pero karun lang ni. Ugma (Wednesday), makaexpect nata og nindut nga panahon,” Aguirre said in a phone interview.

The inclement weather Cebu has experienced in the past days was due to the shear line, a weather system where cold and warm air converge, which currently affects areas in southern Luzon. The rains even prompted several local governments here to suspend classes.

On the other hand, due to the prevailing amihan, or the cool northeast wind, residents in Cebu may start experiencing chilly nights.

The peak of the amihan season is usually in January, said Aguirre.

“Karun, makasugod na ta og sinati og bugnaw nga hangin tungod kay amihan season nata. Pero di pa gyud ni siya ang peak,” he added.

