Classes suspended in some parts of Cebu due to weather

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Classes have been suspended in some parts of Cebu on Monday, November 20, 2023, due to the weather and other reasons.

The towns of Asturias, Balamban, Tuburan, and Cordova have announced class suspensions due to the rainfall warning issued by Pagasa early Monday.

Pagasa said on Monday morning that a shear line is expected to bring rain over parts of the Visayas.

READ MORE: Cebu weather: Rainy Monday due to shear line

A heavy rainfall warning was issued at 5 a.m.

Tuburan suspended classes in elementary and secondary levels in both public and private schools.

Asturias also suspended classes in public and private schools.

Balamban will have no classes in all levels in both private and public schools.

The Municipality of Cordova has also announced the suspension of classes in all private and public Elementary and High School in the town.

Lapu-Lapu fiesta

The Lapu-Lapu City Government, meanwhile, suspended classes on Monday due to its celebration of its annual fiesta in honor of the miraculous image of the Nuesta Señora Virgen de Regla.

Last week, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued Executive Order (E.O.) No. 2022-55, which suspends the classes in all levels of public Elementary, High Schools and colleges.

The measure was implemented to avoid possible inconvenience expected with the surge of devotees and visitors in lieu with the annual Fiesta Celebration on November 20-21.

However, private schools were given discretion to suspend their classes or not.

Aside from this, works from the government were also suspended, except offices with frontline services such as City Treasurer’s Office, City Health Office, and Office of the Building Officials, who were mandated to install a skeletal forces to receive payments and applications.

Also, the suspension of work does not apply to offices involved in emergency response, maintenance of peace and order, traffic management, waste management, hospital services, and clean and green services.

Private companies were also given discretion to suspend their work.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP