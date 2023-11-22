Fair weather expected in Cebu this Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu will experience fair weather with chances of light rains, due to localized thunderstorms, throughout the remaining week.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, said that hot and sunny weather will return in the island province beginning tomorrow, Thursday, November 23.

“Mubalik na og hayag-hayag atong panahon sugod ugma… Wala sad tay gimonitor nga weather disturbance,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

(The weather is expected to be better starting tomorrow..We are also not monitoring any weather disturbance.)

However, there may be rains in the coming days due to localized thunderstorms and not the shear line, the state weather bureau added.

The overcast Cebu experienced on Wednesday is still due to the shear line, which currently affects Bicol region.

But it is not expected to bring heavy rains here until the weekend, Pagasa-Mactan forecasted.

The shear line is a weather system where cold and warm winds converge. As a result, it can affect weather conditions.

It can bring cloudy skies, strong wind, and light to heavy rains which can trigger flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Pagasa-Mactan reminded the public to regularly monitor weather updates.

