Construction worker in Cebu City stabs two men for making fun of him

CEBU CITY, Philippines – When his co-workers were making fun of him, a 33-year-old construction worker allegedly got mad and stabbed two men in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Monday evening, November 20, 2023.

The incident took place inside a construction site along Colon Street at around 8:30 p.m.

A police report showed that the Carbon Police Station received a call about a stabbing incident in the area at around 9:50 p.m., which personnel immediately responded to.

READ MORE: Missing cellphone results in stabbing incident in Cebu City

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jodilo Ontel Patua alias “Jojo,” a stay-in construction worker at the site and a native of Barangay Kambagahan, Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Patua allegedly began running amok while wielding a kitchen knife and stabbed two of his coworkers because he could not take their teasing.

One of the victims was identified as 39-year-old Alberto Aranez Pajar, a plumber and also a stay-in employee at the site. Pajar is a resident of Bitoon, Dumanjug, Cebu.

Police Major Miles Damoslog, chief of Carbon Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that Pajar was watching television when he was suddenly approached by Patua.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed Patua in the stomach.

After this, a security guard came to attempted to subdue Patua, which resulted in him also getting stabbed.

The security guard was identified as 41-year-old Pejy Doydora Salon, a resident of Sitio Zone Sayote, Paknaan, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Damoslog said that the workers were allegedly making fun of Patua, which caused him to get angry and run amok.

Both victims were rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for medical treatment while Patua was arrested by responding officers.

As of this writing, Pajar remains in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while Salon has been transferred to the ward, stated Damoslog.

He also said that personnel will be going to the hospital in order to get information from Salon on the cause of the incident and to get his signature for the complaint affidavit.

Meanwhile, Patua is detained at the custodial facility of the Carbon Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges against him.



According to the report, he will likely be facing charges of frustrated murder and serious physical injury.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP