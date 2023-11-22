Lapu-Lapu police: Fiesta of Virgin of the Rule peaceful, despite three shootings

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Police in Lapu-Lapu City described the duration of the fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Señora Virgen dela Regla as “generally peaceful.”

This despite three shootings happened also in that stretch of time for the celebration.

“Mga personal grudge man ang motive ato sir,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres said, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

(Personal grudges were the motive of those sir.)

READ: 2023 fluvial procession of Nuestra Señora de Regla starts in Cordova Roro Port

Shootings caused by personal grudges

Torres said that these shootings were not related in any way to the celebration but these were really just personal grudges.

“Yes sir, generally peaceful ra ta sir since pagsugod niadtong Fluvial Procession,”Torres said.

(Yes sir, it was generally peaceful since the start of the fluvial procession.)

Despite the success of the celebration, he admitted that there were some things that they needed to improve in manning the fiesta celebration.

READ: Lapu-Lapu: Walk with Mary starts activities leading to Nuestra Señora De Regla fiesta

Lapu-Lapu police: Things to improve on

Torres pointed out the Bamboo Concert on Tuesday, November 21, where the venue was overcrowded by spectators who watched the concert for free.

“Medyo ang crowd daghan ra kaayo sa atubangan, mao na atong kinahanglan nga atong i-lesson learned nato next celebration nato next year, kay kuyaw kaayo sa stampede,” he said.

(The front were a bit crowded, that is why that should be a lesson learned for the next celebration next year, because there was a danger of a stampede.)

Torres observed that some VIPs, bearing only one ticket, were accompanied by several people which resulted in overcrowding in the venue.

READ: Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2023 is Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo

Lapu-Lapu police, force multipliers

Meanwhile, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan expressed his gratitude to the Fiesta Executive Committee, headed by Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, for the successful conduct of activities related to the fiesta celebration.

“Ug usab atong pasalamatan atong kapulisan nga maoy nibantay kanunay sa atong kahapsay ug kalinaw, ug sa atong mga force multipliers,” Chan said.

(We also thank the police who were always making sure of the peace and order and our force multipliers.)

Chan also continues to pray that Mama Mary would continue to protect Oponganons and prevent different calamities from happening.

READ: Architecture of Philippine fiestas

Devotees asked to continue praying for the city

“Manghinaot ta ang atong mga devotees, atong mga bisita, ang atong mga Oponganon, magpadayon sa pag-ampo nga malayo na kita sa mga katalagman. Nakita nato nga grabe kaayo atong mga kaigsuonan nga mihangon sa atong mahal nga patron nga Birhen sa Regla,” he added.

(We hope that our devotees, our visitors, our Oponganons, continue to pray that we will be far from calamities. We saw that our brothers were really praying and asking this from our beloved patron Virgen of the Rule.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP