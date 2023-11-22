Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2023 is Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo

A 19-year-old student from Indiana Aerospace University, who champions inclusivity without discrimination, was crowned as Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2023 during the coronation night held at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob on Monday evening, November 20.

Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo, representing Barangay Babag, outshone 17 other candidates in the beauty pageant. Grenmo’s response to a question about her views on the recent Miss Universe, which included transwomen, mothers, and plus-size women, impressed both the judges and the audience.

“There’s nothing wrong with including everyone. We’re all different, with unique stories. It’s not about who we are but what we stand for. As a Binibini, it’s about what comes from our hearts, not just our bodies,” answered Grenmo.

In addition to winning the pageant, Grenmo also received the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Long Gown special awards.

Grenmo’s court comprises the 1st runner-up, Natasha Augusto Testa (Barangay Pajac); 2nd runner-up, Jubelyn Sabino (Barangay Gun-ob); 3rd runner-up, Laura Marie Aberion Gensch (Poblacion); and occupying the 4th spot, Sheena Durano (Barangay Pajac).

Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the Bb. Lapu-Lapu pageant, commending the candidates for making their families and community proud.

She urged them to use their influence positively.

“To the newly crowned Bb. Lapu-Lapu, may you live up to the ideals of your title and help spread inspiration, beauty, and kindness wherever you go,” she said.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan acknowledged the challenges faced in previous years and credited the city’s recovery to the support of the community and the blessings of Nuestra Señora Virgen dela Regla.

Mayor Chan also expressed gratitude to the generous sponsors for their financial support, specifically for the Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2023 event.

/MG

