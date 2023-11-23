Danao City centenarian gets P100,000 cash

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | November 23,2023 - 06:40 AM

Lola Ponyang turned 100-years-old last November 10.

On Tuesday, November 21, she received a P100,ooo cash gift from the Danao City Government for being their city’s latest centenarian.

In an advisory, the Danao City Government said that Pacomia Hermoso Bitoon, who is also known as Lola Ponying, was hesitant at first receive the cash that was placed in a white envelop which Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano handed to her.

Lola Ponying, who now has poor eyesight because of her age, even asked “unsay na baki (is that a frog)?”

“Taud-taud, nasuta niya nga kwarta gyud d i ang gitunol kaniya ug mapasalamaton kini niya nga gidawat. Makita gayud sa pahiyom ni Lola Ponyang ang kalipay,” read part of the city’s advisory.

Lola Ponyang, who is a resident of Barangay Looc, is a widow and a mother to 11 children.

Despite her age, she remains healthy, active and very conversational, the city government said.

Based on Ordinance No. 32-15, the Danao City Government releases P100,000 as lifetime centenary allowance to its centenarians.

In addition, the city government also gives mortuary assistance of P25,000.

