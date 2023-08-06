Centenarian from Malabuyoc town gets P100,000 from Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A centenarian from Malabuyoc, Cebu received cash incentives of P100, 000 from the provincial government on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Eugenia Detuya turned 100 years old last July 8.

She received her check from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in recognition of her hard work and her contributions to society during the Caravan of Services that was held in Ronda town.

As a way of saying thank you, Lola Eugenia sang “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” during the caravan.

Gov. Garcia asked to whom she dedicated her song. Eugenia replied that it was for her nine children and the many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she now has.

Eugenia said during the gathering that she feels very blessed that she was surrounded by people who love her.

Cindy, one of Lola Eugenia’s grandchildren, told CDN Digital that her grandmother spent her life taking care of her family.

After she married Mauro, Eugenia opted to be a homemaker. And she loves to watch news on television during her free time.

Cindy said that her Lola Eugenia was a very sweet and caring woman, but also a ‘bit strict” when she needed to.

“[She would] always remind namo mga apo nga di maghinaw basta gikan sa kapoy or init ang kamot,” Cindy shared.

Cindy said that she would often visit her grandmother, who is staying with one of her children, and would bring her food. She would also accompany Lola Eugenia to church.

According to Cindy, her lola keeps a health lifestyle, the reason why she remains free of any sickness despite her age.

Cindy said that they will use the cash incentive that Lola Eugenia received from Capitol for her needs like adult diapers, milk and food.

Aside from the cash aid, her lola also received a wheelchair, certificate of recognition, vitamins, and seedlings from the Capitol together with five kilos of rice from Department of Interior and Local Goverment (DILG) and family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7). | Angeline Bregondo, CTU Intern

