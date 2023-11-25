PRC: 6,180 pass November 2023 Civil Engineer Licensure Exam

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Saturday announced that 6,180 successfully passed the November 2023 Civil Engineer Licensure Exam (CELE).

The number is 33.26 percent of the 18,582 board examinees who took the examination last Nov. 17 and 18, the PRC said on their website. The results were released five working days after the examination.

“[The] results of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld for further verification of submitted documents and five (5) were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations,” the Commission added.

Godfrey Queron Correa of the Palawan State University – P. Princesa, topped the CELE with a rating of 93.60 percent.

Correa is followed by Angelo Amoc Ramos of the Technological University of the Philippines – Taguig, with a rating of 91.95 percent, then Jonas Rhein Pruelo Esguerra of the University of the Philippines (UP) – Diliman, with a rating of 91.90 percent.



Meanwhile, Cebuana, Analiza Ayabe Mabini from the University of San Jose-Recoletos grabs the 5th spot on the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination with a 91.50 -percent rating.

Along with Analiza placing the 5th spot is Maria Erica Pacatang Gomez from the University of the Philippines- Diliman.

According to the PRC, UP-Diliman is the top-performing school in the recent CELE. Sixty-eight out of 69 examinees, or 98.55 percent from this university passed the board examination.

Next to UP-Diliman is UP-Los Baños, with a passing rate of 96.55 percent.

Carlos A. Hilado Memorial State College – Talisay and De La Salle University – Manila, on the other hand, respectively had 91.07 percent and 82.69 percent passing rates.

The four schools are the only ones with at least 50 examinees and at least 80% passing percentage in the CELE, the PRC said.

The CELE was conducted in different testing centers in Metro Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan, the PRC noted.

READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP