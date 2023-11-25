Former PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan dies at 59

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and Department of Health (DOH) undersecretary Camilo Cascolan has died on Friday, November 24. He was 59 years old.

His son, Jiro Cascolan, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday night.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that I, on behalf of our family, announce the passing of my beloved father, Ret. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan, former Chief of the Philippine National Police and Undersecretary of the Department of Health. He peacefully left this world this afternoon, November 24, 2023 at 5:28 p.m. surrounded by his loving family,” Jiro Cascolan said.

Former PNP chief Cascolan’s family did not provide further details on his passing, but said that details regarding services will follow.

“He will forever remain in our hearts as a shining example of courage, dedication, and love. May his soul rest in eternal peace. More details on the visitation service to honour and celebrate his life will follow,” Jiro Cascolan said.

In 2020, Cascolan was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte to the 22nd chief of the PNP, and was appointed undersecretary of the DOH by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in 2022.

The PNP has also expressed its condolences over Cascolan’s passing.

“As we bid farewell to this distinguished leader, we must not only mourn his passing but also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind. Let us honor PGen Cascolan by continuing to uphold the values he championed, by striving for excellence in our service to the nation, and by fostering the camaraderie and welfare that makes the PNP a strong and cohesive force,” it said on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-PNP chief joins DOH: ‘Insult to health experts’

Cascolan to critics: Give me a chance

Cascolan says Sinas as PNP chief still uncertain

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP