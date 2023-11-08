Kumong Bol-anon XIII features IBF world title eliminator pitting PMI’s Amparo vs Taduran

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kumong Bol-anon boxing card, presently one if not the most successful boxing series in the country, will hold its 13th fight card on December 28, 2023.

The event will feature the IBF world minimumweight title eliminator duel between Jake “El Bambino” Amparo of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and former world champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran.

Although no official venue has been announced yet, “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” will most likely be held in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions promoter and manager Floriezyl Echavez-Podot said that he would prefer to hold the fight card at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

According to Podot, they liked the venue’s location at the heart of Bohol Island’s capital city. He said it’s more accessible and can draw more boxing fans in contrast to their previous venues in the towns of Calape and Dimiao.

“Murag nindot ang Bohol Wisdom School. Pero ato-a pana tan-awon,” said Podot following the success of Kumong Bol-Anon XII last Saturday, November 4, at the same venue.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions packed the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium with local and paying boxing fans in their first ticketed fight card featuring PMI Boxing’s Regie Suganob winning the WBO Global light flyweight title against Venezuelan Ronald Chacon.

While the official venue is yet to be determined, Podot assures Boholano boxing fans of a world-class showdown between his ward, Amparo, and Taduran.

“Si Taduran gikan sa pag ka champion sauna, si Jake Amparo pud gikan sa kadaugan, among tan-awn ni nga fight kay kampante mi sa among boxer pud. So, watch out for Kumong Bol-Anon XIII that will be on December 28, 2023. Dili ta maka predict kay si Taduran is one of Sean Gibbons’ boxers, nindot gyud na nga duwa,” said Podot.

The 26-year-old Amparo of Guindulman, Bohol is ranked No. 3 in IBF’s minimumweight division, while Taduran, the former IBF world minimumweight champion, is ahead at No. 2.

Amparo has a record of 14 wins with three knockouts, four losses, and one draw. He is also the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion.

Meanwhile, Taduran has a record of 15-4-1 (win-loss-draw) with 12 knockouts.

Adding excitement to Kumong Bol-Anon XIII is the comebacking Virgel Vitor who will take on a Korean foe for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super featherweight title.

“Also, we have a redemption bout for Virgel Vitor undercard siya, iyang kontra ana is Korean, for the WBO Asia Pacific title, iyahang balikan ug duwa ang title kay napildi man siya,” added Podot.

