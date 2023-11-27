Filipino seafarer, injured after Russian missile hit ship in Black Sea, back in PH

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino seafarer, who injured his left hand when a Russian missile hit their ship in the Black Sea is back in the Philippines.

This is according to Hans Cacdac, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer-in-charge, on Sunday, November 26.

The seafarer fractured his left hand from the blast but was treated in an Odessa hospital, the DMW announced earlier in November.

Filipino seafarer’s hand wrapped in cast

In a photo shared by the DMW official on X (formerly Twitter), the seafarer’s left hand is wrapped in what appears to be a cast as he is welcomed by officials from DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) at the airport.

“Filseafarer from Ukraine missile blast returns with his healing fractured left hand,” Cacdac’s post caption read.

The DMW officer-in-charge also mentioned that both his agency and OWWA will give post-arrival assistance to support the seafarer.

Russian missile damaged ship near Odessa

On November 9, a Russian missile damaged a Liberian-flagged ship near Odessa, Ukraine, injuring four Filipinos and killing a Ukrainian pilot on board.

According to the DMW, among the injured Filipino seafarers were the vessel’s captain, third mate, and engine trainee.

