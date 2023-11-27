Kris Aquino bares ‘abnormalities’ in her blood panels, calls for prayers

Kris Aquino appealed for prayers after disclosing a new abnormality found in her blood panels as she tries to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

In a health update on her Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 26, Aquino said her “hemoglobin hit an all time low” and “potassium [levels] also dropped” in what seemed to be the results of her recent trip to the doctor. The recent health anomaly also tended to lower her heart rate.

“If I want to get healthier it starts with my nutrition. Hindi ko kaya ang (I can’t handle) iron supplements. Starting next week, I’ll be getting iron infusions. My Churg Strauss syndrome can affect many organs because it causes damage to blood vessels,” she said.

According to Mayo Clinic, Churg Strauss syndrome is a disorder marked by blood vessel inflammation, which can restrict blood flow to organs and tissues, sometimes permanently damaging them.

Apart from her lungs showing “minor damage,” the actress-host shared that her heart is “showing signs of exhaustion” after overcompensating due to lack of nutrients in her body.

“Dr. Malika explained to me that my heart rate going up to 130-135 after taking a shower, my constant constant dizzy spells, and headaches are already a warning for me that unless I start trying to eat real food and not rely on milk alone, I could be among the 7 out of 10 patients with Churg Strauss who attribute their death to heart failure,” Aquino added.

Aquino was asked to take “baby steps” towards a healthier lifestyle including an intake of green vegetables and “[walking] around” with her son Bimby and a nurse. In the video that she shared on Instagram, she was drinking from a mug of juiced cucumber, apple and baby spinach.

“My food intake is really a problem. And my weight loss. I was knocked out because of my exhaustion from having both my Dupixent & Methotrexate injected into me,” she said. “If my chronic sinusitis has stopped, I’ll try to walk around with Bimb [and] my nurse. Bawal ang unnecessary stress. Let’s please continue praying for one another.”

Her post earned the support of veteran actress Carmina Villaroel, Iza Calzado and TV writer Darla Sauler in the comments. Villarroel suggested to add ginger and celery to the concoction, but Aquino told her that this can’t be done because she is allergic to ginger, which belongs to the turmeric family.

Earlier this month, Aquino revealed that she broke up again with Batangas vice governor Mark Leviste to prioritize her well-being, while noting that her “love life is not a priority.”

She then called out the politician for “misleading people” after the latter said he celebrated Thanksgiving with the actress-host, as well as his mother and his sons Ronin and C2, in the US.

