Rama: No route changes for Walk with Jesus, and Mary despite CBRT works

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is adamant about preserving the traditional routes for the solemn foot processions, Walk with Jesus, and Walk with Mary, despite the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

“I repeat. I do not want changes on the route of Walk with Jesus and Walk with Mary,” Rama said during the press conference on Tuesday, November 28.

On November 15, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu released the routes for these solemn processions, announcing that they would not be the same as last year because of the BRT project along the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard.

Removal of skywalks

Rama urged the swift removal of the skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard, expressing concern that they might be impacted by the ongoing construction of the CBRT.

“Kinahanglan kanang issue sa (The issue on the) skywalk, do not wait [that] I will take the lead to remove it,” Rama said.

Rama slams BRT project management

Furthermore, Mayor Rama criticized the BRT project management, asserting that they did not hold authority in the city.

“The boss is the people of the city of Cebu. And they should not be adjusting to them, because wala man na buhata ang BRT para ilang i-delay (the BRT was not done for them to delay it),” Rama said.

He emphasized that the BRT project was initiated to avoid delays and reiterated the original agreement that phase 1 should be operational by December of this year.

Rama said that the customary routes for religious processions should not be altered due to CBRT civil works.

Previously, Engineer Norvin Imbong, CBRT manager, said that they were waiting for the clearance from the Commission on Audit (COA) before transferring the skywalks to the South Road Properties (SRP).

