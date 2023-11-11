Two skywalks along Osmeña Blvd to be transferred to SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard, which served as the above-ground walkways for pedestrians, are now owned by the Cebu City government, the head of the Committee on Infrastructure confirmed.

With the progress of completing the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, committee head, said on Friday, November 10, that the office of the mayor already received a copy of a formal letter of the turnover of the two skywalks to the city government.

Rama: Relocation of two skywalks

To recall, Mayor Michael Rama recommended the removal and relocation of the two skywalks along the boulevard due to the ongoing construction of the bus transit project.

However, since the mayor is currently out-of-the-country, Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia signed the receipt of acknowledgment of the letter.

Guardo said that the letter has already been endorsed to the office of the city administrator.

DOTr’s request to COA

Furthermore, the councilor said that the Department of Transportation (DOTR) had already requested clearance from the Commission on Audit (COA) before proceeding with the planned clearing operation to ensure that the process had been done in compliance with auditing regulations and standards.

“It will now be [the] executive department ang morequest og clearance to COA for the transfer of these two skywalks,” Guardo said.

(It will now [be the] executive department who would request of the clearance to COA for the transfer of these two skywalks.)

Ownership of two skywalks

Last September 22, the City Legal Office also issued a legal opinion stating that ownership of the skywalks would fall with the DPWH-Cebu City Engineering Office.

“Formally, naturnover na gyud. Considering that there was already a formal document of turnover so meaning ang ownership is already transferred to the city government,” Guardo said.

(Formally, this was already turned over. Considering that there was already a formal document of turnover so meaning the ownership had already been transferred to the city government.)

Relocated to SRP

Guardo further said that the two skywalks would be relocated near South Road Properties to cater to the influx of guests coming from the south during the Sinulog festival, providing them with a better and safer pedestrian path.

“We will look for more suitable na place kay ang sa Sinulog man gud na route, the previous year, congested gyud kaayo because we only have one entry point sa Mambaling lang,” the councilor said.

(We will look for more suitable places because the Sinulog route, the previous year, that was really congested because we only have one entry point in Mambaling only.)

Repurpose long beams of two skywalks

“So those coming from the south, let’s say Inayawan, ang diri sa Basak Pardo, bisan pa ug muadto sila sa Mambaling, they can already connect na didto sa luyo pwedi na sila mahimong makaagi na didto,” Guardo said.

(So those coming from the south, let’s say Inayawan, and here in Basak Pardo, even if they go to Mambaling, they can already connect there at the back where they can already pass.)

In addition, Guardo stated that they plan to repurpose the long beams from the skywalks to ensure they remain functional.

“Ang design man gud ana niya, mapikas man gud siya ang mga beam ana, mga long span nga beam pwedi pa masalvage and it can be reused nga mahimo pa siyang functional,” he said.

(The design of that, the beam can be separated, the long span beam that can be salvaged and it can be reused so that it can be made functional.)

Joint clearing operation

Guardo has confirmed that upon receiving COA’s approval, a joint clearing operation with DOTR would be carried out.

“We just have to wait for the clearance sa COA. Once naa nay clearance sa COA, dili pa sad makaclearing ang tagaDOTr. But again during the clearing, it will be no cost sa city government, all expenses will be shouldered sa DOTr,” he said.

(We just have to wait for the clearance of COA. Once there is a clearance from COA, we also will not do the clearing, it will be the DOTr. But again the clearing, it will be no cost for the city government, all expenses will be shouldered by the DOTr.)

Completion date of Phase 1 of BRT

Meanwhile, Guardo said that phase 1 of BRT might be handed over by the end of this year, with a projected completion date in the first quarter of 2024.

“Dako dako man gud siya ug scope na project from South Bus Terminal padung didto sa south sa Bulacao. Diri sa Capitol padung sa Escario padung didto sa Ayala Axis Road,” Guardo said.

(That the project has a really bigger scope from the South Bus Terminal going to the south in Bulacao. Here in the Capitol, it will be heading to Escario, then heading to the Ayala Axis Road.)

Furthermore, Guardo clarified that the 2027 completion of the BRT refers to the conclusion of phases 2 and 3.

