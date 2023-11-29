Jumamoy cherishes UAAP rookie year, vows to be better in the future

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano point guard Reinhard Jumamoy cherished his rookie year with the National University (NU) Bulldogs despite exiting the UAAP Season 86 with a 73-97 defeat against the La Salle Green Archers last Saturday in the semifinals.

The 5-foot-11 Jumamoy who grew up in Barangay Suba, Cebu City told CDN Digital that he had a great time in his rookie year with the Bulldogs.

Jumamoy said that he learned plenty of important things that he believes would improve him on and off the court.

Jumamoy’s rookie year

“All I can say about my rookie year is I realized that the UAAP men’s basketball is a different level. I learned a lot of things and realized that I have to improve myself. But, It was a wonderful feeling to experience playing, especially in the final four,” Jumamoy told CDN Digital.

“I told myself that I’m really living the dream to play in the UAAP.”

Jumamoy stole the spotlight this year when he bagged the UAAP high school MVP plum and became the first player from the NU Bullpups to win such award.

He went on to lead the Bullpups in winning the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals and bagged the “Most Outstanding Player” award.

Sticking to team’s system

Now his rookie year is already in the books, Jumamoy looks forward to improve his hardcourt skills to contribute more to his role with the Bulldogs.

“I believe I can contribute to my team by knowing what my role is. Also, I believe that I can contribute more by sticking to the team’s system. Coach Jeff (Napa) always tells everyone in the team that we will be a superstar in our role in the team,” said Jumamoy, a former University of San Carlos (USC) player in his elementary years.

Win against Blue Eagles

He already introduced himself in the UAAP Season 86 as the ‘next big thing’ for NU Bulldogs after tallying a collegiate career high 21 points in 15 minutes off the bench last November 4 in their win against the former UAAP champs, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 65-61, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jumamoy pointed out that being vocal and being more composed in the court will would be some of what he would focus on in the off-season. He also noted to be always alert and ready in every games they play.

