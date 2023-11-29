Cebu Daily Newscast: Alleged mastermind in pawnshop heist nabbed in Argao

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here are the top stories as of Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Authorities in Cebu believed they had caught the alleged mastermind in the daring broad daylight pawnshop robbery on Colon Street in Cebu City.

The alleged mastermind and another man, who was also linked to the robbery, were arrested in Argao town in southern Cebu on Tuesday night after policemen from the Cebu City Police Office and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office conducted separate operations to nab them.

On November 25, armed men who pretended as NBI agents robbed the pawnshop along Colon Street in Cebu City and carted away a still undetermined amount of jewelry.

So far, authorities have already arrested six individuals believed to be members of a big, organized robbery group.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is adamant about preserving the traditional routes for the Walk with Jesus, and Walk with Mary, despite the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit.

Rama reiterated during a press conference held on Tuesday, November 28, that he does not want changes in the route for the Walk with Jesus and Walk with Mary.

On November 15, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu released the new routes for these solemn processions, announcing that they would not follow last year’s route because of the BRT project along the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard.

Rama also urged the swift removal of the skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard, saying these might be impacted by the ongoing construction of the CBRT and could pose a risk to the public.

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. has terminated the participation of the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy Trailblazers effective until the end of Season 23.

A statement released and signed by Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy on November 27, 2023, said that Cesafi has officially terminated CBSAA’s participation in the league as a probationary guest team after the current season.

In the statement, Tiukinhoy said that CBSAA was allowed to participate in the league to honor the request of the league’s long-time supporter and former Bogo City Mayor Celestino ‘Junie’ Martinez Jr. However, when Martinez passed away last June, Tiukinnhoy said the league’s relationship with the current officials of the team had drastically changed.

During its maiden season last year, CBSAA surprised everyone after sweeping the elimination round and reaching the finals. The team, however, was also involved in several controversies which resulted in the suspension of some players and their head coach.

Talent manager and host Ogie Diaz revealed that several individuals have called him up and told him to stop reporting about the alleged breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

This was personally shared by Ogie on his latest YouTube upload “Showbiz Now Na” with Mama Loi and Mrena.

He also revealed that several parties have called allegedly ABS-CBN supposedly asking the station to tell him to refrain from issuing updates about KathNiel.

The talent manager, however, clarified that he hasn’t received any request from the management of the Kapamilya Network regarding the matter.

