Cebu’s Reinhard Jumamoy ready to make his debut with NU Bulldogs in UAAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The reigning “Most Outstanding Player” of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals and Cebuano Reinhard Jumamoy of the National University-Nazareth (NUN) Bullpups feels motivated heading into the college basketball scene.

The 19-year-old Jumamoy, who grew up in Barangay Suba in Cebu City, arrived in Cebu a week after he led the Bullpups to their three-peat title in the NBTC Finals at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Manila.

Jumamoy impressively led the Bullpups with his triple-double performance of 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, in beating the stacked Filipino-American roster of the FilNation Select-USA, 75-64, in NBTC’s Division 1 finals.

For Jumamoy, it was his most special title-winning performance, fitting for a finale in his short-lived but impressive high school basketball career with the Bullpups.

“Natagak mi sa UAAP, second ra mi didto, pero gipa champion gyud mi sa NBTC. Naka ana ko nga naa gyud diay plano ang Ginoo para namo. Sa akong pag care ug sa akong passion sa basketball, naa gyud diay plano ang Ginoo para nako. Naa ko mabilin sa NU community nga usa ka championship title sa akong last playing year sa high school, so special kaayo ni para nako,” Jumamoy told CDN Digital.

Jumamoy is in Cebu to take a break from campaigning with the NU Bullpups in the UAAP and the NBTC National Finals.

CONFIDENCE BOOSTER

Jumamoy revealed that his “Mythical Five” plum in the UAAP, Best Defensive Player, MOP awards and title in the NBTC gives him confidence and morale to take on the challenges in the UAAP men’s basketball.

He said that he already committed to the NU Bulldogs in the UAAP, but his debut is yet to be determined.

Still, Jumamoy remains upbeat and very motivated to debut in the college basketball scene.

“Ang pressure naa gyud na pirmi, ang ako lang ikasulti, confidence booster nako nga na champion mi, ug ako na himong most outstanding player, boost na nako towards the next level which is college, akong madala akong leadership on and off the court,” he said.

Jumamoy will be the fourth Cebuano player to don the Bulldogs’ jersey in the UAAP’s active roster. He joins Steve Nash Enriquez, LA Casinillo, and John Galinato in the NU men’s basketball team.

“Dili ra ko mabag-ohan kay naa man taga Cebu. Daghan mi Bisaya didto. Naanad na sad ko sa community ug environment sa NU. Not sure pa kung karon ko nga season sa UAAP moduwa, pero I’ll work for it. Kung ako pasultihon ready nako,” added Jumamoy.

VISITING USC

Shortly after he arrived in Cebu, he visited the University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) north campus to see his former teachers and his mentor Galimar Largo.

Jumamoy honed his talents and skills under Largo and former coach Vernini Tangarorang in his early years in basketball at USC.

“Nag sugod ko ug duwa ug basketball gamay pa ko sa Colegio del Sto. Niño, until na discover ko ni coach Largo ug na recruit ko sa Cebu Elite. Na enroll dayon ko sa USC. Didto gyud nagsugod akong basketball journey. Sila ni coach Largo ug coach Tangarorang gyud ang nag develop nako hangtod na transfer ko sa NU in grade nine,” Jumamoy said.

“Very fortunate kaayo ko kay naka apil ko sa NBTC unya nakadaog pa gyud. Pasalamat kaayo ko ni God sa opportunity. Tanan nakong achievements ug awards nadawat sa basketball, ako gyud na gi dedicate sa akong parents nga grabe ka die hard supporters nako.”

In the meantime, Jumamoy plans to relax and visit his relatives in Bohol before he plunges back into basketball action.

