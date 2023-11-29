Cebu FC eyes upset win against Phnom Penh Crown FC in AFC Cup in Cambodia

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will try to upset the home team, Phnom Penh’s Crown FC, as their campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup resumes tomorrow, November 30, 2023, at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Cambodians have the upper hand against the Gentle Giants after drubbing the latter, 0-3, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last September.

Currently, CFC is at the No. 3 spot in Group F of the AFC with four points from their one win, two losses, and one draw card.

Winning against Phnom Penh will be crucial as they’re playing their last two remaining group stage matches in the AFC.

However, it won’t be an easy task. The Cambodians are currently leading with their 3-1-0 (win-loss-draw) slate worth nine points, while CFC has four points.

Leading Group F is Macarthur FC of Australia with a 3-1 (win-loss) record with nine points also.

CFC needs to win not just their match tomorrow against Phnom Penh FC, but also their last match against Macarthur FC on December 14 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in order for them to earn six points for the standings.

CFC is still reeling from their semifinals loss to the Davao Aguilas-University of Makati in the Copa Paulino Alcantara of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

The Gentle Giants lost to the Aguilas 2-1 in aggregate after losing their first match, 0-1, and had a 1-1 draw in their second match last November 3.

After that, they also had a draw against Shan United of Myanmar in the AFC Cup at the Youth Training Centre in Yangon, Myanmar last November 9, roughly two weeks after they beat the latter, 1-0, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The match will kick off at 8:00 p.m (Manila Time).

