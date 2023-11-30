Mandaue LSB holds offsite meetings to promptly address issues

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The schools in Mandaue City now have a more accessible avenue to address their concerns and challenges directly with the members of the Local School Board (LSB).

The LSB conducts its monthly meetings offsite at various schools, with the latest session taking place at Canduman Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The decision to hold meetings offsite aims to bring the services of the school board closer to the educational institutions where the discussions will take place.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Chairman of the Committee on Education, emphasized the importance of listening to the concerns of teachers and principals.

“Para ato ning mapaminaw ang concerns sa teachers, principal, as to what are these issues and concerns nga nagkinahanglan og tabang, ” said Sanchez.

Sanchez highlighted that these LSB offsite meetings have been a regular practice since the previous year.

In the past, schools had to channel their concerns through the Department of Education (DepEd), which would then be addressed by the DepEd representative during the school board’s meeting. Some schools even needed to send letters to Mayor Jonas Cortes to raise their concerns.

“This is very advantageous because ang information bitaw at least recorded siya sa local school board. Kana’ng mga letters man gud usahay dili dayun maprocess. At least kani’ng offsite, straight from the mouth, record gyud siya,” said Sanchez.

The schedules of schools are organized into batches based on districts, with the LSB convening every last Thursday of the month. This is done to ensure that all schools will be given an equal chance to raise their concerns.

