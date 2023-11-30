Daniel Padilla: Kathniels, maraming salamat sa pag mamahal ninyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following Kathryn Bernardo’s Instagram post, Daniel Padilla responded by sharing a photo of them together, captioning it with “Ikaw at Ako.”

In his recent post on Thursday, November 30, Padilla expressed, “In this world, in life, and in the limited time we have here—love is a tremendous blessing. To be loved. And to love.”

He went on to say, “Thank you for dancing with me during my highs and singing with me during my lows.”

Expressing his gratitude to their fans collectively known as Kathniels, Daniel emphasized, “This goes beyond show business. You are family and friends. It might be challenging, but we need to embrace the future.”

Concluding his post, he said, “Bal, my love for you is endless and boundless.”

Friends from the Kathniel circle couldn’t resist commenting on Daniel’s post.

Joshua Garcia simply wrote, “Yakap.”

Ogie Alcasid shared his sentiments, saying, “Prayers…hugs.”

Their story may be taking a different turn, but the memories and the love shared will forever be etched in the hearts of the Kathniel community.

READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP