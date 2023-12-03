USC ‘Last Dance’ hoop tourney: Batch 2011, 2013, 2015 get wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2011, 2013, and 2015 grabbed victories in the ongoing University of San Carlos (USC) North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) “The Last Dance” Congressman Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the USC North Campus gymnasium.

The Batch 2011-Sharks routed Batch 2012-Dragons, 97-69, to have a rousing start on their campaign in division 4.

USC Sharks team

Anthony Romaguera dropped 26 points to lead the Sharks, while Leanne Alipio spoiled his 25-point outing for the Dragons who opened their first game with a defeat.

Meanwhile, Batch 2013-Reapers’ Dolan Adlawan unloaded 27 points to put his team on the winning column against the Batch 2014-Emperors, 74-65.

Ramon Arturo Kintanar tallied 20 points in Batch 2014’s losing efforts.

Assassins win

Lastly, Keneth Guardiario finished with 25 points to help Batch 2015-Assassins eke out a hard-fought win against the Batch 2015 Trojans, 79-75m in the last division 4 game.

John Bautista’s 25-point outing went to waste as the Trojans absorbed their first loss in the tournament.

More than 30 teams are currently competing in four divisions in the USC-NABS “The Last Dance” Congressman Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup which kicked off last November 26, at the USC North Campus gymnasium.

The tournament features alumni basketball teams from batches 1982 to 2018 vying for supremacy.

