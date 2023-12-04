Titan to go up against Nation Paints for CABC hoop championship title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Titan will lock horns with Nation Paints in the much-awaited championship match of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup after defeating Permacoat, 84-76, in their do-or-die semifinals game on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Titan, the No. 2 seed team in the final four survived Permacoat to advance in the championships after the latter erased their twice-to-beat advantage in lopsided fashion, 42-63 last November 27, 2023.

This time, Titan prepared well when they faced Permacoat. They led as many as 16 points, 44-28 in the second period.

However, Permacoat showed some fight turning their 12-point deficit, 32-44, at halftime in a 50-48 advantage at the third period in an 18-point swing.

Still, Titan didn’t back down and managed to keep the deficit tightly-close with Permacoat leading only by one, 56-55.

In the final canto, both teams traded baskets with Titan finding themselves ahead again, 65-62. They went on to score 19 markers more to beat Permacoat who tallied 14 points in the final period.

Chester Hinagdanan registered with a game-high 25 points with 12 rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Kimboy Marilao added 12 points, while Paolo Alberto, Aaron Yang and Jomar Watin combined for 25 points for Titan.

Justin Aspacio spoiled his 19-point outing for Permacoat, so as Kimkim Rebosura’s 17, Richard Badayos’s 12, and Miggy Aparri’s double-double game of 14 markers and 13 boards.

The championship game between Nation and Titan will be on December 10, 2023, at the Benedicto College Cebu City campus gymnasium.

