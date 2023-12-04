UV Green Lancers ready to take on USC Warriors in Cesafi hoops semis game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is no room for complacency for the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers as they start their semifinals bid in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament tomorrow, Tuesday, December 5, 2023, against an equally-determined foe, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, at the Cebu Coliseum.

For four-time Cesafi men’s basketball champion head coach, Gary Cortes, they are always ready and that is even before the season started.

Readiness of UV Green Lancers

That readiness translated to UV’s perfect 10-0 (win-loss) record in the elimination round that earned them the twice-to-beat advantage against the No. 4 team, USC of head coach Paul Joven.

“Ang among orientation from the start of this tournament, whoever among makontra, we are ready all the time,” Cortes told CDN Digital.

(Our orientation from the start of this tournament, whoever we face, we are ready all the time.)

“Actually, mas competitive karon kay sa last year. Sa last year, ang preparation was too short kay gikan sa pandemic. That’s why medyo some of the games nangapa mi, pero gihatagan mi og kahigayunan sa last season nga ma champion.”

(Actually, the games now are more competitive compared to last year. Last year our preparation was too short because we just came from the pandemic. That’s why we were groping in some of our games, but we were given an opportunity last season to become champions.)

UV Green Lancers solid cast

Cortes leads a solid cast of players who towed UV to the top of the Cesafi standings including co-team captains Jim Paul Amistoso and Froilan Maglasang along with Bukidnon’s Kent Ivo Salarda, Ivan Alsola, and Raul Gentallan.

In the front court, UV has the towering presence of Kenneth Brillo, PJ Taliman, and King Harvie Orcullo.

Still, Cortes warned his players that this season would be completely different from the previous ones, considering there were 11 teams that competed because of the four newcomers.

Competitiveness of Cesafi men’s basketball

Also, Cortes pointed out the competitiveness of the teams in the men’s basketball tournament.

“Sa karon, it’s a different story. First, daghan kaayo mga teams, competitive sad kaayo ang mga teams karon, but we will do our very best to defend our title by all means,” said Cortes.

(Now, it’s a different story. First, we have many participating teams. The teams now are also very competitive, but we will do our very best to defend our title by all means.)

Remain hungry for a win

He also reminded his players to remain hungry for a win.

“With the 10-0 standing, ang mindset sa mga players, we have to remain hungry for a win. Dili tanan naa diri karon sa team niagi na ug pagka champion sa Cesafi. Daghan sad gusto ganahan maka experience pag ka champion,” Cortes said.

(With the 10-0 standing, the mindset of our plauyers, we have to remain hungry for a win. Not all here in the team have experienced being a champion in the Cesafi. There are also many who want to experience being a champion.)

The UV Green Lancers and USC Warriors’ semifinals game will kick off at 6:45 p.m, while the high school semifinals match between the USJ-R Baby Jaguars and the UV Baby Green Lancers is at 5:15 p.m.

