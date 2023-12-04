Mandaue mayor slams Marawi bombing, vows to strengthen Christmas season security

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will implement intensified security measures in preparation for the upcoming yuletide season, especially after the bombing incident at the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi on Sunday.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Monday, Dec. 4, said that he would meet with Police Colonel Maribel Getigan, the director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) to talk about the security preparations.



Mandaue security measures

“Mao na karun, importante nga within the week nga atoa ni’ng lingkuran, para matarong gyud nato atoang security measures sa holiday season,” said Cortes.

(That is what we’ll do now, it is important that within the week we’ll sit down and discuss this, so that we can really properly do the right security measures for the holiday season.)

For proper coordination, the mayor said they would also include in the meeting the new set of barangay captains, especially since some hired a few new barangay tanod personnel.

“They (brgy. Tanod) are the front liners if we talk about security,” he added.

Peace and order

Newly elected village chief Kevin Cabahug of Barangay Looc, said that peace and order was one of his priorities especially being the current vice chairman of the MCPO advisory council.

Cabahug, said out of their 20 barangay tanods, only half were newly hired while the other 10 were retained.

“Ubay-ubay atoang tanod nga existing na, as we all know, they’re fully equipped. They have attended seminars already, so maki-angayon lang nga atoa sila’ng gi-hire kay maayo man ila’ng performanc. Naa sad tay mga bag-o pero dili kaayo ta maglisod kay naa may mga daan. Bisan wala pa tay budget magamit for the seminars kay bag-o pa baya nakalingkod, kato’ng mga daan they can also train sa atoang mga bag-o,” said Cabahug.

(We have a lot tanods, who are already existing. As we all know, they are fully equipped. They have attended seminars already, so it is just fair for us to hir them because their performance is good. We also have new ones but it would not be difficult to train them because there are old tanods. Even if we don’t have to use for the seminars because we have just assumed our position, those old ones could trin our new tanods.)

Misa de Gallo tackled

Moreover, Cortes said that they would also discuss religious activities such as Misa De Gallo, the deployment of personnel and police visibility in areas of convergence.

He also condemned the bombing incident that happened at the gymnasium of Mindanao State University during a mass wherein at least four people were reported dead.

“Kani’ng mga binuhatan nga especially maka-kuan (affect) sa atoang security, mga kaigsuunan nga duna gani nangamatay, atoa gyud ni’ng i-condemn ni’ng ingun ani nga binuhatan, and there’s no place sa civilized society kani’ng binuhatan,” said Cortes.

(This act especially since this will affect our security, and there were our brothers who died, we should condemn this act, and there’s no place in a civilized society for this act.)

